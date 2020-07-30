Analysts Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

POWI stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $303,655.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,157.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,099 shares of company stock worth $6,093,654. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

