Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

