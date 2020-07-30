Analysts Expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report $94.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.10 million. Carnival reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

