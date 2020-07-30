Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $194,137.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,424 shares of company stock valued at $785,944,086. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

