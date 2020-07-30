Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.80) and the highest is ($0.93). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($9.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.81) to ($6.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE DAL opened at $25.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

