Amy L. Ladd Sells 55 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ISRG opened at $695.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

