AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

