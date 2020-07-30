Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.98. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

