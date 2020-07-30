Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.18.

Altagas stock opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.3608292 EPS for the current year.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

