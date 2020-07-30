Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CSFB

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Altagas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.18.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.83.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.3608292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

