Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.18.

ALA opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.3608292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

