Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,378 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after buying an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.