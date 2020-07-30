Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $7,035,218. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

