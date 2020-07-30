Alexander Waislitz Purchases 100,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($17,808.22).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,500.00 ($17,465.75).

On Friday, June 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($16,438.36).

Thorney Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of A$0.37 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

