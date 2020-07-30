Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 139,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

NYSE:ALB opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

