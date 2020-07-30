Alan L. Tyson Acquires 10,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stock

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.15 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

