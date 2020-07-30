AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $593.42 million and a PE ratio of 87.45. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,042.02.

AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

