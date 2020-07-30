AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AGEAS/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of AGEAS/S stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. AGEAS/S has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGEAS/S will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

