AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

AFL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

