AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 1st

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

AFLAC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AFLAC has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

