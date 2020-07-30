ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Commerzbank raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

ADVOF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

