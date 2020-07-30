ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ACCO Brands worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $71,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $106,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.