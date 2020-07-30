Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.