A William Stein Sells 25,000 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00.

DLR stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.