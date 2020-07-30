$973.02 Million in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report sales of $973.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $788.10 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 645.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,807 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.