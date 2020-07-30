92,430 Shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

GT stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

