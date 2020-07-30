8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Sells $21,147.48 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $21,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,510.84.
Shares of EGHT stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in 8X8 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
