8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Sells $46,972.44 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $12,140.83.

NYSE EGHT opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 8X8 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

