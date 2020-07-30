74,800 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after purchasing an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,597,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,490,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 123,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

