$704.31 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $704.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the lowest is $648.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $885.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.