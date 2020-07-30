692 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $455.77 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $463.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

