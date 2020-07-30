69 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,153.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,076.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $896.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $5,925,473. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

