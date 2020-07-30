56,991 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,069,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.30. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.