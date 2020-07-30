565 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 345.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $202,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

DXCM stock opened at $427.08 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $446.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.67 and its 200 day moving average is $323.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

