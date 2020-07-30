5,252 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,069,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

