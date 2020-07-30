36,546 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 63.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 233,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 134.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $163,411.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at $24,204,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,213,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,103 shares of company stock worth $5,910,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

