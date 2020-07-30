$255.66 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $255.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $183.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.84 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.