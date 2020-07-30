234,859 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $25.29 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

