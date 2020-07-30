21,912 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of BLDR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

