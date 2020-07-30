2,039 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.95 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

