1,715 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

