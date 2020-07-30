1,308 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $150.00 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

