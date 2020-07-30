1,257 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

NYSE ROK opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.