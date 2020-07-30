10,992 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 93.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 87.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

EAT stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

