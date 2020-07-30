1,070 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $198.42 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

