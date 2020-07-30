$101.63 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report sales of $101.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.76 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $402.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BMI opened at $64.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $38,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 56.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

