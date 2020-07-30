$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

