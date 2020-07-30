$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $28.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

