-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Greenlane reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 57.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

