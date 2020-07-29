Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

